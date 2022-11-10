Arizona, Nevada votes trickle in with Senate control on the line

Arizona and Nevada have become the homes of the endless elections .

Thousands of ballots from both states had yet to be counted Thursday, with a pair of crucial Senate races stuck in limbo.

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by around 100,000 votes — but around 600,000 ballots remained outstanding , about a quarter of the total vote.

In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt had a 16,000-vote edge over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto with more than 100,000 ballots still to count.

The sheer number of remaining votes made it unlikely that either race would be called until sometime next week. If Democrats or Republicans sweep both Senate races, they would take control of the upper chamber of Congress.

If the parties split the states, Senate control would come down to a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Kari Lake is a first-time candidate. Getty Images

The delays are down to the heavy use of mail-in voting and drop boxes in both states. In Arizona, voting by mail has been a bipartisan practice for years, and many people wait until the last minute to return their ballots.

Democrats in the Grand Canyon State opened big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, only to see their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted.

In the Arizona governor’s race, Democrat Katie Hobbs, the state secretary of state, led Republican Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor, by fewer than 17,000 votes.

“We’re going to win, I’m 100% sure of that,” Lake told the “Louder with Crowder” podcast Thursday. “I think that Blake may even win, with a look of what is left to be counted. These votes are going to go Blake’s way as well.”

Lake, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, went on to suggest state officials were “slow-rolling” her potential win.

“[Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis goes out and gives his big speech and then they want to make it look like the Trump Republicans don’t have a chance,” she said. “We do.”

Most of the remaining votes come from Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix metropolitan area — and where officials have not yet started counting the more than 290,000 ballots that were dropped off on Election Day.

Katie Hobbs is currently Arizona’s Secretary of State. Getty Images

“If you drop off an early ballot, it means it has to come in on Wednesday and start the process of being signature verified,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN Thursday. “We have experts here who go through, compare the signature on the outside of the ballot envelope with the signature that we have in our voter registration file, so that takes a while, cause we gotta get that right.”

One Arizona-based Republican political operative claimed Trump himself was responsible for the slow count by telling his supporters in the state not to trust the mail-in voting system.

“I 100% blame Donald Trump for these f—-ups,” the anonymous operative told The Hill . “If you send [ballots] in ahead of time, they have time to process them. But if you drop them off on the day of, what the f— do you expect?”

Maricopa County officials already drew the ire of Republicans on Election Day, when about 17,000 ballots were affected by a printing mishap that prevented vote-counters from reading some ballots — slowing voting in some locations. A GOP-backed lawsuit to extend in-person voting in the county by three hours was turned aside by a judge moments before the polls closed.

GOP Senate candiate Blake Masters is currently behind incumbent Dem Sen. Mark Kelly by around 100,000 votes Sipa USA via AP

In Nevada, the Senate race was a test of the so-called “Clark County Firewall,” referring to Democrats’ mail-in voting advantage in union-dominated Las Vegas.

Officials in Clark County reported late Wednesday that 56,900 ballots were collected from drop boxes on Election Day, while another 12,700 arrived by mail on Wednesday and would not be counted until at least Thursday.

In Washoe County, which includes Reno, interim registrar Jamie Rodriguez said about 4,000 mail-in ballots were received Wednesday — more than anticipated — in addition to the 18,000 received Tuesday.

Clerks in the Silver State will count mail ballots received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting and submit a report to the Nevada secretary of state’s office, according to state law.

“Our message to the public is: ‘We are working on it,'” Rodriguez said. “‘Please be patient. We want to do it right. We don’t want to do it fast, we want to do it right.'”

