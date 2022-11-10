Teenager Arrested After Law Enforcement Track Stolen Airpods

A Canyon Country teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing Airpods from a party and having them tracked to his home.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the victim noticed several items were missing from within her home on the 17900 block of Spire Court in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim believed the items were stolen during a party they had the previous evening,” Arriaga said. “The victim tracked their Airpods to a residence on the 27700 block of Tambora Drive in Canyon Country.”

The victim provided this information to law enforcement and reported the crime.

Career Offender, Burglary Robbery and Assault (COBRA) detectives conducted follow-up and executed a search warrant at the residence on Tambora Drive , Arriaga said.

“During the search warrant, detectives located and recovered the victim’s stolen property,” Arriaga said. “Additionally, detectives located and recovered a stolen firearm within the residence.”

Amarion Bryant, 19, from Canyon Country, was arrested for receiving known stolen property, Arriaga said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sheriff’s officials did not confirm if Bryant was involved with two recent shootings reported in October, one on Spire Court and another on nearby Tambora Drive.

Bryant was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station for receiving stolen property and weapons violations and remains in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .