Teenager Arrested After Law Enforcement Track Stolen Airpods

By Louie Diaz
 4 days ago

A Canyon Country teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing Airpods from a party and having them tracked to his home.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the victim noticed several items were missing from within her home on the 17900 block of Spire Court in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim believed the items were stolen during a party they had the previous evening,” Arriaga said. “The victim tracked their Airpods to a residence on the 27700 block of Tambora Drive in Canyon Country.”

The victim provided this information to law enforcement and reported the crime.

Career Offender, Burglary Robbery and Assault (COBRA) detectives conducted follow-up and executed a search warrant at the residence on Tambora Drive , Arriaga said.

“During the search warrant, detectives located and recovered the victim’s stolen property,” Arriaga said. “Additionally, detectives located and recovered a stolen firearm within the residence.”

Amarion Bryant, 19, from Canyon Country, was arrested for receiving known stolen property, Arriaga said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sheriff’s officials did not confirm if Bryant was involved with two recent shootings reported in October, one on Spire Court and another on nearby Tambora Drive.

Bryant was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station for receiving stolen property and weapons violations and remains in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

