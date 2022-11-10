ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $10K to Mississippi Nonprofit

 4 days ago
WALLS, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Cadence Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $10,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Sacred Heart Southern Missions Housing Corp. (Sacred Heart) today during a ceremonial check presentation in Walls, Mississippi.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Cadence Bank awarded $10,000 to Sacred Heart Southern Missions Housing Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sacred Heart assists low-income homeowners and renters with various social services and educational programs, including job training, credit counseling, budgeting and homebuyer education. It plans to use the grant to assist with economic and rental assistance for low-income residents, homeownership classes and adult education.

“FHLB Dallas’ matching-fund grant program enables us to triple our impact,” said Ritchie Hampton, president of the DeSoto County, Mississippi, market at Cadence Bank. “We are thankful for this opportunity to pool our funds to help Sacred Heart.”

FHLB Dallas matches member contributions of $500 to $4,000 at a 3:1 ratio through the PGP to promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members.

“Our city’s low-income residents have been hit hard by current economic conditions, which have included rising prices for food, utilities and housing,” said Laura Grisham, PR, communications and grants manager for Sacred Heart. “We are thankful for this funding, which will enable us to help some of our city’s most vulnerable residents.”

Together, Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $99,379 in PGP funding to nine nonprofits in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas this year.

“Our partnership with Cadence Bank has resulted in grants for multiple nonprofits in several states,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “It’s been a great relationship that has stood the test of time.”

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and nearly 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $89.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

