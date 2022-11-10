ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

First responders rescue couple, pets after boat breaks free during Nicole

By Jon Shainman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b02gq_0j6VPH0o00

First responders had a busy night as Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast.

Perhaps no situation was more precarious than the one that occurred in the Indian River Lagoon.

David Snow's boat, the Mer Cheval, which is French for Sea Horse, took an unexpected and scary gallop through the water.

Snow and his wife were aboard the vessel while it was anchored near the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce as the eyewall of Nicole approached.

WPTV
The Mer Cheval was damaged after it broke free during the hurricane, becoming lodged under the North Causeway Bridge.

"I heard a noise, and I looked out the porthole, and we were spinning," Snow said. "I knew we had broken loose, and I barely had time to tell her to brace herself."

The boat became lodged under the causeway. But as first responders tried to rescue the couple, the wind and current forced the boat underneath it.

"It was so intense it just literally shoved us underneath to the other side of the bridge and sheared everything off the deck," Snow said.

As deputies and fire crews went to follow the boat, St. Lucie County firefighters Lt. Shane Kozac and firefighter Doug Wile met it from the south.

WPTV
Lt. Shane Kozac outlines the challenges he and firefighter Doug Wile faced during the rescue of the couple.

"Our biggest challenge was is our vessel and their vessel from deck to deck was about a 5-foot difference," Kozac said. "We had to basically help to lower her down into ours."

The couple was both rescued safely, but the story doesn't end there. In fact, there was a second rescue.

Snow was reunited Thursday with his rescue cat Gwendolyn, and his rescue dog Lucy, who were still onboard the vessel.

"Our pets are just like our kids, so they're very special to us," Snow said.

WPTV
David Snow was reunited with his dog, Lucy, after he and his wife were rescued the night before.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office sent a boat out to get the animals of Snow's vessel.

Snow, a retired state trooper, had nothing but praise for his fellow first responders. He was amazed that he was still alive and his boat was still afloat.

"I can't explain it," Snow said. "God, somebody, nature, somebody was looking out for us."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!

Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
PALM CITY, FL
WPBF News 25

Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy