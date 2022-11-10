Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
Morgan Wallen's Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Alabama's Randy Owen on Jeff Cook's Death: 'I'm Hurt in a Way I Can't Describe'
Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry each released statements about the death of group co-founder Jeff Cook. Both remember him as a brilliant musician and a brother in music. "I'm hurt in a way I can't describe," Owen writes. The 73-year-old guitarist died on Monday (Nov. 7). He'd been battling...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Chris Stapleton Wins Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton won the trophy for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, beating out fellow nominees Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen. Visibly moved by the win, Stapleton used the opportunity to share his appreciation with those who have supported his career through the years.
Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ Named Album of the Year at 2022 CMA Awards
The Album of the Year trophy was handed out to Luke Combs at the 2022 CMA Awards, for Growin' Up, edging out contenders Maren Morris' Humble Quest, Miranda Lambert's Palomino, Lainey Wilson's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' and Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy. This award is given to both the artist and the producers of the project.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt + More Country Stars Remember Alabama’s Jeff Cook
On Tuesday (Nov. 8), as many of country music's biggest stars prepared for Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards, family members announced the death of Alabama co-founding member, vocalist, guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook. The Country Music Hall of Fame member died Monday (Nov. 7) at the age of 73, peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Destin, Fla.
Jelly Roll + Wife Bunnie Rocked by Two Family Deaths Ahead of CMA Awards
"Son of a Sinner" singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie are smiling through the pain of losing two people very close to them ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards. It hasn't been easy. "It's really hard, but it's also a release of emotion and energy, so it's almost therapeutic," he tells Taste of Country's Evan Paul when asked how he performs on the same day as tragedies like these. "We're also in a place now where we're talking about eight, 10, 12,000 people waiting for you, man. Babysitters and hotels — I know they understand, but I never wanna leave them hanging."
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Lainey Wilson Named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), beating out repeat nominees Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood. Wilson, who is finally having her moment in the spotlight after 11 years in Nashville, was...
Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness
Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the Middle" alongside...
Here’s Why Lainey Wilson’s Father Was Her CMA Awards Date
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) "I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said as she wiped tears away. After winning New Artist of the Year earlier, Wilson picked up her second CMA. This was one she was not expecting, but still she quickly turned her focus to her father, who recently went through a health scare no one was expecting, either.
Jordan Davis Wins Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards for ‘Buy Dirt’
Jordan Davis' collaboration "Buy Dirt," featuring Luke Bryan, won Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9.) The winning song beat out an impressive array of hits: Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Morgan Wallen's "Sand in My Boots," Lainey Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know" and Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave." This trophy is awarded to the writers of the winning song.
Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]
Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Jo Dee Messina Joins Cole Swindell for 'Heads Carolina' Mashup at 2022 CMA Awards
Cole Swindell transported the 2022 CMA Awards back to the '90s with an energetic performance of his nostalgic track "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which included a very special guest appearance. Dressed in a suede fringe jacket and his signature Georgia Southern University hat, the Georgia native rolled through...
Cody Johnson Shares the Unique Way He Found Out He Won CMA Music Video of the Year
Most of the winners at the 2022 CMA Awards found out they won their categories when their names were called and they were invited up onstage to give an acceptance speech. But a couple of the winners were named early, ahead of the awards show: And one of those winners was Cody Johnson, who earned the Music Video of the Year trophy for his "'Til You Can't."
Ashley McBryde Brings Collaborative Cover of ‘When Will I Be Loved’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Ashley McBryde spearheaded a stellar all-star cover of "When Will I Be Loved" at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. The captivating rendition was originally dreamt up as a part of McBryde's celebrated collaborative album Lindeville, which she released on Sept. 30. With the help of friends and fellow musical talents Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, McBryde supplied a punchy, truly one-of-a-kind performance.
