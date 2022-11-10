BPD seek tips after man steals car parts from parking garage

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was caught stealing car parts on video.

The person of interest was last seen Oct. 25 taking vehicle parts from the downtown parking garage.

(Brownsville PD)

He was wearing a black cap, black puffer jacket, shorts and black shoes, the video shows.

In the video, the man is holding multiple car parts and uses a tool to pop off the casing of a car’s left-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the video is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com or by calling (956) 546-8477.

