Fox11online.com
Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday
(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna library to shine bright at annual 'Library of Lights' event
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The lights will soon be turned on for the first time at the Kaukauna library this holiday season. The Kaukauna Public Library will present its annual Library of Lights on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The event, held in the library's interactive learning garden, will include outdoor...
Fox11online.com
Santa Claus to fly in for EAA's Christmas in the Air event
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time he's taking a helicopter. EAA is hosting its traditional Christmas in the Air open house. The event features a tree lighting ceremony as well as the opportunity to write letters to Santa. Those letters will go with old Kris Kringle on his flight back to the North Pole in the helicopter (weather permitting).
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project food drive starts Monday with Paul's Pantry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Monday starts with donations...
Fox11online.com
Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center receives $1 million gift
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has a lot to celebrate on its 20th anniversary. The center received a $1 million endowment from couple, Barb and Chuck Merry, to enhance its accessibility services. Both Barb and Chuck currently serve on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s board of trustees...
Fox11online.com
CESA 6's College and Career Readiness Center preparing students for the future
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A non-profit organization is helping high school students prepare for their future. Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6’s College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) operates one of the largest youth apprenticeship programs in the state of Wisconsin. They have 1,322 students enrolled in youth apprenticeship program, comprising 32% of the students in Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Appleton, Oshkosh prepare for first widespread, cumulative snowfall of the year
(WLUK) -- City workers in Oshkosh have long been ready for the first snow of 2022. "Since the last snow fall last year really," Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe said. "The equipment we've got behind us is what we need, and that's ready to go." Rabe said his department...
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay
Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
Fox11online.com
The Weidner to host three shows of The Nutcracker
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the most beloved holiday ballets is coming to Green Bay. The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will perform three shows of The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. The performance features NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet. The...
Fox11online.com
Peshtigo Shooting Range expands hours nearly a year after closing due to staffing shortage
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- The Peshtigo Shooting Range is expanding its hours, thanks to the help of volunteers. The shooting range, which was forced to close last November due to staffing shortages, will now be open four days instead of just two each week. Sunday hours will also be expanding. The...
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 pm, officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Fox11online.com
Titletown's ice skating rink now open for the season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season. Skaters of all skill levels ventured out for opening day Monday. "Oh, it's so much! Glad to be back," said Gaven Haldemann. "Got the skate freshened up from last year. Last year was a little sketchy --ate it around every corner, but, yeah, it is nice to be back out in the nice weather, not too cold out."
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Shari
Meet Shari, a 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This sweet girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas. Shari weighs 19lbs and loves cuddles, walks, and squeaky toys. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Fox11online.com
Some Brown County park areas closing during Deer Hunt 2022
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- With deer hunters taking to the woods beginning this weekend, some Brown County parks areas are closing for safety. In areas that remain open, visitors are urged to wear blaze orange for safety. During the nine-day gun deer season, the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and the Fort...
