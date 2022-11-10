ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Fox11online.com

Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday

(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna library to shine bright at annual 'Library of Lights' event

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The lights will soon be turned on for the first time at the Kaukauna library this holiday season. The Kaukauna Public Library will present its annual Library of Lights on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The event, held in the library's interactive learning garden, will include outdoor...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Santa Claus to fly in for EAA's Christmas in the Air event

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time he's taking a helicopter. EAA is hosting its traditional Christmas in the Air open house. The event features a tree lighting ceremony as well as the opportunity to write letters to Santa. Those letters will go with old Kris Kringle on his flight back to the North Pole in the helicopter (weather permitting).
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Project food drive starts Monday with Paul's Pantry

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Monday starts with donations...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center receives $1 million gift

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has a lot to celebrate on its 20th anniversary. The center received a $1 million endowment from couple, Barb and Chuck Merry, to enhance its accessibility services. Both Barb and Chuck currently serve on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s board of trustees...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

CESA 6's College and Career Readiness Center preparing students for the future

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A non-profit organization is helping high school students prepare for their future. Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6’s College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) operates one of the largest youth apprenticeship programs in the state of Wisconsin. They have 1,322 students enrolled in youth apprenticeship program, comprising 32% of the students in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay

Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

The Weidner to host three shows of The Nutcracker

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the most beloved holiday ballets is coming to Green Bay. The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will perform three shows of The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. The performance features NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Thousands without power in Weston

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WESTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 pm, officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Titletown's ice skating rink now open for the season

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season. Skaters of all skill levels ventured out for opening day Monday. "Oh, it's so much! Glad to be back," said Gaven Haldemann. "Got the skate freshened up from last year. Last year was a little sketchy --ate it around every corner, but, yeah, it is nice to be back out in the nice weather, not too cold out."
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Shari

Meet Shari, a 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This sweet girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas. Shari weighs 19lbs and loves cuddles, walks, and squeaky toys. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Some Brown County park areas closing during Deer Hunt 2022

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- With deer hunters taking to the woods beginning this weekend, some Brown County parks areas are closing for safety. In areas that remain open, visitors are urged to wear blaze orange for safety. During the nine-day gun deer season, the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and the Fort...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

