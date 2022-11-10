Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
KVAL
Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
kbnd.com
La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash
CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Avoid E. 16th and High Street area
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says to avoid the area of E. 16th and High Street. "Eugene Police is investigating an incident that occurred earlier," the department said just before 5 p.m. Monday. There is no ongoing threat to the public, EPD added.
'It's frightening': Families in Salem neighborhood on edge after shootout
SALEM, Ore. — A calm residential neighborhood near North Salem High School was a chaotic scene Saturday night during a shootout between suspects and police that started with a stolen car several blocks away. White spray-painted marks on the street left by police are now a stark reminder for...
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Police searching for felony arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
kptv.com
2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
KVAL
Salem Police, school district respond to Snapchat threats involving local schools
SALEM, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, several citizens reported receiving messages on Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School will take place on Monday, the Salem Police Department said. SPD responded and started investigating the various calls coming in. Around 7:20 p.m., a new message was reported to...
KVAL
Police: Two in custody after vehicle nearly hits officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say their officers were nearly struck by a speeding and reckless driver near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard Saturday evening. Police say the driver eluded when the officer tried to stop him. Officers did not pursue but continued to watch from a distance in an effort to avoid pushing the driver into more reckless behavior.
kptv.com
62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving
MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
KVAL
Springfield Police: Avoid MLK Jr. Parkway & Cardinal Way due to fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Updated story here. SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Emergency responders are currently working a major traffic crash at MLK Jr Parkway & Cardinal Way, the Springfield Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "Please...
kptv.com
Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
Alleged serial burglar faces numerous charges in Washington County
A Grand Jury of Washington County indicted a woman who reportedly was a serial burglar.
kptv.com
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
Police: Monmouth woman, 62, found dead under suspicious circumstances
The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.
More than missing dogs in Sandy, it’s ‘all we have left’
Kim Hendricks lost her 12-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2017. Now, 5 years later, Hendricks mother is pleading for help getting her daughter's dog back home.
Comments / 0