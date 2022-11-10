ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Lockdown lifted for Twiggs County Schools

UPDATE: 12:15 P.M. -- The lockdown on Twiggs County Schools has been lifted, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office. If a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says that the suspect was wanted for outstanding warrants from another county. They haven't yet confirmed an arrest but we will keep you...
41nbc.com

Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart

"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
MACON, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a black...
CRISP COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy