Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
After 9 days, cops track down man wanted in Henry detention officer’s shooting
A man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer five times and killing another man jumped from motel to motel throughout the state, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
wgxa.tv
Lockdown lifted for Twiggs County Schools
UPDATE: 12:15 P.M. -- The lockdown on Twiggs County Schools has been lifted, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office. If a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says that the suspect was wanted for outstanding warrants from another county. They haven't yet confirmed an arrest but we will keep you...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with 2 Georgia police officers injured
Two Jackson police officers were injured during an encounter with a man at a home in Butts County that led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, according to authorities.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
20-Year-Old Hamadoun Oumar Diallo Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-75 southbound, near Pierce Avenue.
41nbc.com
Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
49-year-old woman dies after being shot several times in car in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was shot and killed on Monday morning, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 49-year-old Claudette June Brown arrived in a private car at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds at about 9 a.m. The car she arrived in was shot up,...
3 teens arrested, charged in 'Operation Hamburglar' investigation of restaurant armed robberies
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested three juveniles in an investigation of a string of armed robberies at seven different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, "Operation Hamburglar" was an investigation of the robberies which were committed from January 2022 through May 2022.
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
wgxa.tv
Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart
"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
wtoc.com
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) - A man in Georgia says his instincts took over when he heard a child screaming for help. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don’t beat me.’ And that’s when my instincts kicked in to get the kid,” Kelcey Willis said.
WMAZ
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
Police say couple in Warner Robins double suicide communicated with family before incident
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police this week went to two homes to check on whether the people there were OK, but instead found five dead bodies. Now, police say they're investigating how it happened and why at least three of those people took their own lives. A...
28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted, Twiggs County Schools cancels outdoor activities for today
The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department has informed our Campus Police Department that they have discontinued the active search for the suspect and they have discontinued the Code Yellow Lockdown for all schools within the area. In the abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty and staff, no...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a black...
Comments / 1