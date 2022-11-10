Read full article on original website
'I do not call people names' | Gov. Youngkin addresses Trump's comments about him on Truth Social
NORFOLK, Va. — Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on his social media platform, Truth Social, Friday morning, as rumors swirl about possible 2024 presidential runs for both. In his comments, Trump made a racist remark and claimed Youngkin couldn't have won the 2021...
Cat controversy: A change to a Virginia bill has been proposed that would make declawing illegal
RICHMOND, Va. — A modification to Virginia state code was filed in the General Assembly on November 7 that, if passed, would ban a controversial practice involving cats. According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing is a procedure that amputates the last bone of each toe in a cat.
Republicans retake control of North Carolina Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents Tuesday, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans' favor for the first time since 2016. Republicans now hold a 5-2 majority on the panel. Republican Trey Allen, general...
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow-rolling this, when they’re working 14 to 18 hours” every day, said Bill Gates, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County board of supervisors. Gates and other Maricopa County election officials have aggressively batted down rumors and slanted and false claims as vote counting has come under intense scrutiny in the battleground state. The accusations have come in all types and at all hours from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Republican candidates and voters. “Sadly, there continues to be a lot of misinformation from all different sources that are out on social media right now,” Gates said. “So that’s why we have to continue to do this.”
Constant turnover leaves 2nd District representative with little seniority in Congress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Decades of stability have been replaced in recent years by constant turnover in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. It used to be that once voters in that district sent somebody to Washington D.C., they stayed there for a long time. Starting in 1969, Bill Whitehurst served...
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
