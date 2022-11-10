Read full article on original website
Broncs Fall to Braves in State Title, Finish in 2nd
The Cody Broncs took to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Friday with title aspirations on the mind but it was not meant to be as Star Valley would get the better of Cody winning the contest 14-7. The Broncs 7 points is their lowest offensive output in over 2...
Star Valley Surprises Cody and Wins the 3A Championship, 14-7 [VIDEO]
A 17-yard TD pass from Taft McClure to Derek Astle helped the Star Valley Braves knock off the Cody Broncs, 14-7, in the 3A football state championship game on Friday in Laramie. Star Valley captured a football title for the 13th time in school history and the first time since...
2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championship Results
Taking a look at how the rest of the Wyoming High School Football State Championships played out. All games were played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Little Snake River defeated Burlington by a final of 55-8 to claim their second starlight State Title. In Class 1A 9-man:. Pine Bluffs...
HIGHLIGHTS: Star Valley vs Cody – 3A State Championship
The Star Valley Braves defeated the Cody Broncs 14-7 in the 2022 Wyoming 3A State Championship football game on Friday, November 11. Here are some of the highlights from the game.
Coon Carries Sheridan Past East for the 2022 4A Football Title [VIDEO]
Colson Coon ran for 248 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Sheridan Broncs to a 34-23 win over Cheyenne East in the 4A football state championship game on Saturday night in Laramie. Sheridan won its 29th state football title in school history. It’s back-to-back championships, and they have won six in the last eight seasons.
SYP: Zack Bowman, author of Mountain Drifter
Zack Bowman, author of the book “Mountain Drifter“, spoke about why he became a hunting guide in the most remote place in the Lower 48. That place is in Wyoming and is called the Thorofare. Zack talks about his upbringing, how he arrived in Cody, and some of his more memorable hunting guide adventures.
I grew up in Jackson, Wyoming. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit the popular town.
Many visitors to the Tetons and Yellowstone set up base in Jackson and get too close to wildlife, forget to pack layers, and only go to tourist traps.
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16
According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
Pinedale artist showcases work at Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Between November 12 to December 29, 2022, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will be home to an exhibition by artist David Klarén. This display titled Shoulders of Giants is an impressive array of graphite and ink drawings from a silhouette series. Klarén is a local artist from Pinedale, Wyoming with a remarkable career and a thriving gallery/frame shop in his hometown.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
Sublette County Arrest Report for November 7-November 14, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 7-November 14, 2022. Timothy Williams, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 9 for alleged DUI and careless driving. Robert Johnson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged DUI. Logan Kecskes, of Pinedale,...
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
