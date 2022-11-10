Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.14.22
All the news that fits, and more: Your first look at Sunshine State politics and policy news. Dan McFaul has been named the managing partner of Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. office. “Dan’s extraordinary reputation in D.C. makes him the ideal choice to lead our firm in Washington and continue...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 11.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is batting a thousand. The organization, which represents more than 600,000 Hispanic-owned businesses, endorsed...
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
floridapolitics.com
How to advance AI in Florida
Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used across various organizations in the Sunshine State. In Gainesville, AI helps predict the next COVID-19 variant. In Ft. Myers, it provided evidence to prove a man’s innocence in a criminal case. The University of Florida uses AI to speed up brain research. And in rural areas, AI tracks the spread of citrus greening through Florida’s iconic orange groves.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis sticking with Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo during second term
DeSantis said in a tweet that Ladapo has done a 'great job' since being named to the post more than a year ago. Gov. Ron DeSantis will keep Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo around for a second term. Ladapo, who had been on the faculty of the University of California at...
floridapolitics.com
Clock starts ticking on final passage of medical boards’ gender-affirming rules
The Board of Osteopathic Medicine Monday published the rule it agreed to develop in Orlando that bans surgeons from performing gender-confirming surgeries on minors. The Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s rule allows doctors to treat minors with puberty-blocking hormones so long as the patients agree to participate in an Institutional Review Board study at a Florida medical school.
floridapolitics.com
Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects
The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Veterans Foundation launches holiday fundraiser to kick off 15th anniversary
The fundraiser highlights the challenges veterans experience during the holiday season. The Florida Veterans Foundation is kicking off its holiday fundraising campaign to help Florida veterans in need. FVF is the direct support organization for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Its fundraising campaign, “You’re Not Alone This Holiday Season....
Comments / 0