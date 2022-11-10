ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week for Nov. 7-12

KALAMAZOO, MI – The number of teams and athletes still competing in Michigan’s fall high school sports season is dwindling, and for those lucky enough to still step into the arena, the pressure has increased considerably. But that hasn’t stopped many athletes from thriving, including several from around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Hope College women’s hoops breaks NCAA Division III scoring record in opener

Hope College’s women’s basketball team stormed to the top of the NCAA Division III record book in Friday night’s season opener. The Flying Dutch defeated Geneva College of Pennsylvania 143-57 in the Hope Tip-Off Tournament at the DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland. It is the most points a team has scored in a Division III women’s game since the NCAA began keeping official records during the 1981-1982 season.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Grand Valley State football caps perfect regular season with win at Davenport

Undefeated, top-ranked and GLIAC champions is how Grand Valley State University’s football capped the regular season. The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, defeated host Davenport University 49-7 in Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale. The victory gave the 11-0 Lakers their 18th GLIAC championship in program history and first since 2016 after going 6-0 in the conference. It also was Grand Valley’s 10th undefeated regular season.
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

Big second half propels Caledonia to first regional title in 10 years

KENTWOOD – Caledonia fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the game in Saturday’s Division 1 regional against Grand Ledge. The game pretty much went Caledonia’s way the rest of the way, however. The Fighting Scots defeated Grand Ledge 42-14 in a game played at East Kentwood High School.
CALEDONIA, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy