Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week for Nov. 7-12
KALAMAZOO, MI – The number of teams and athletes still competing in Michigan’s fall high school sports season is dwindling, and for those lucky enough to still step into the arena, the pressure has increased considerably. But that hasn’t stopped many athletes from thriving, including several from around...
See photos as Muskegon football faces Zeeland West in D3 regional finals
MUSKEGON, MI - Fans braved the first snow of the season to watch Muskegon face off against Zeeland West at Muskegon High School on Saturday. Muskegon took an immediate lead, but Zeeland West caught up in the second half, making for a nail-biting fourth quarter.
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 12
Who performed best when the pressure was on during third-round playoff games this weekend?. MLive readers will decide that question in this week’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week Poll below.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week again
Another week, another individual honor for Cal Haladay. The Michigan State linebacker was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the second week in a row he earned the award. Haladay, a redshirt sophomore, posted a career-high 19 tackles, including one for a loss,...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Hope College women’s hoops breaks NCAA Division III scoring record in opener
Hope College’s women’s basketball team stormed to the top of the NCAA Division III record book in Friday night’s season opener. The Flying Dutch defeated Geneva College of Pennsylvania 143-57 in the Hope Tip-Off Tournament at the DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland. It is the most points a team has scored in a Division III women’s game since the NCAA began keeping official records during the 1981-1982 season.
Grand Valley State football caps perfect regular season with win at Davenport
Undefeated, top-ranked and GLIAC champions is how Grand Valley State University’s football capped the regular season. The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, defeated host Davenport University 49-7 in Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale. The victory gave the 11-0 Lakers their 18th GLIAC championship in program history and first since 2016 after going 6-0 in the conference. It also was Grand Valley’s 10th undefeated regular season.
Big second half propels Caledonia to first regional title in 10 years
KENTWOOD – Caledonia fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the game in Saturday’s Division 1 regional against Grand Ledge. The game pretty much went Caledonia’s way the rest of the way, however. The Fighting Scots defeated Grand Ledge 42-14 in a game played at East Kentwood High School.
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
WWMT
WMU men's soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference after MAC suspends support of sport
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mid-American Conference has announced the 2022 season for men’s soccer will be the last one sponsored by the Conference. Currently standing at four full members sponsoring the sport plus one affiliate member, the MAC will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
