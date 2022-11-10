ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road. Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officers...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole

This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Dillon Media Group

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A media group is on a mission to bring advertising clients the best business growth experience. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz, tell us more about how the company got its start.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season. Here’s how you can bring extra joy to children in North Central Florida. Toys for Tots is asking for donations of toys and money. This organization has three campaigns in this area including Alachua,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL

