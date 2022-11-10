Read full article on original website
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
Rock the Runway fashion show comes to Butler Town Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, there will be a fashion show, and the fundraiser is sure to be fun while supporting a great cause. Tv20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us more about Rock the Runway.
WCJB
Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road. Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officers...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
WCJB
Safer bike lanes coming to all new Gainesville city roads, city leaders say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to make riding a bike safer in Gainesville, city leaders are committing to redesigning roadways to improve bike lanes when it comes time to resurface or add roads. The Gainesville City Commission approved roadway design changes to add bike lanes or adjacent bike...
WCJB
Yankeetown residents are concerned about high tides after Tropical Storm Nicole
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Water levels continued to rise throughout the day in Yankeetown as there was minimal damage from Tropical Storm Nicole, but some residents like Michael Brehmer said the worst is yet to come. “Came in out of the north and now it’s changed directions as they predicted...
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
WCJB
House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
ocala-news.com
Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole
This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dillon Media Group
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A media group is on a mission to bring advertising clients the best business growth experience. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz, tell us more about how the company got its start.
WCJB
Alachua County school officials will host a transportation job fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will hold a transportation job fair on Monday. They are looking to specifically recruit school bus drivers. The fair will be held at the district office in Gainesville. They will start the fair at 4:30 p.m. and go until 6 p.m. Interviews...
WCJB
Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season. Here’s how you can bring extra joy to children in North Central Florida. Toys for Tots is asking for donations of toys and money. This organization has three campaigns in this area including Alachua,...
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Common faults when lifting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When starting your fitness journey, you may not be using the proper form or technique. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn the three most common faults when lifting.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
Missing boy, 16, found shot to death at cemetery in Marion County, deputies say
REDDICK, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking the public for help after a 16-year-old boy was found murdered last week. Deputies said someone shot and killed 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr., at the Campground Cemetery at 8565 NW 130th Street. He was found dead Wednesday morning, a day after...
WCJB
Young girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young girl is recovering after getting hit by a car Saturday night. A Gainesville Police watch commander says a young girl walked into the intersection of NW 22nd St and NW 5th Place around 7:45 p.m. An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time and hit...
