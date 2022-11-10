Read full article on original website
Michael Kojs
4d ago
marijuana or is the kids call it Mary Jane is a gateway drug OES and if you are smoking that stuff and driving your car with a couple of beers you're looking for trouble
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park
PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
1470 WMBD
Gas prices decline in Peoria-Pekin area
PEORIA, Ill. – Don’t tell some gas stations in Peoria, but both AAA and GasBuddy.com say the price of gas took a bit of a drop in the last week. AAA’s Peoria-Pekin Metro average as of Monday sits at nearly $4.15 a gallon — a decrease of a little more than 13 cents from a week ago.
1470 WMBD
New billboard campaign by Center for Prevention of Abuse
PEORIA, Ill. – The Center for Prevention of Abuse is doing its part to try and reduce the rate of violent crime in Peoria, and especially in specific areas. The center has placed billboards in places known for criminal activity and histories of domestic violence as part of their “Safe from the Start” program.
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
25newsnow.com
Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg gun crimes decline; Police, state's attorney have some theories as to why
GALESBURG — Carolyn Ginder and Samuel Cohen were awakened by gunshots Oct. 9. The two had been asleep in the upstairs of their house when a bullet struck the large scenic window of their living room, lodging itself in a door frame and spraying shattered glass inside. Cohen went...
wcbu.org
Peoria County Auditor Thomas hopes the position can be saved
Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas says she's not giving up the fight to save her position after voters approved eliminating it on Tuesday. The county board's second attempt at asking voters to eliminate the auditor's office secured 70% approval on election night. But Thomas said the referendum language was biased toward securing "yes" votes.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
bccolonels.com
Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting
“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
1470 WMBD
South Side Mission: Thanksgiving meal sign ups ending soon
PEORIA, Ill. — This year marks the 51st year that Peoria’s South Side Mission will offer its Thanksgiving Meal ministry. The Mission will prepare 900 pounds of turkey and all the fixings, then deliver those meals to people who can’t get out or who may be alone on Thanksgiving Day.
ourquadcities.com
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile shot in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured by a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Griswold and Adams, where they responded on a ShotSpotter alert of 15 rounds fired. The victim was found on West Montana. A male juvenile told...
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to federal prison following April police chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for a few years after pleading guilty to a felony weapons-related charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced last week to three and a third years in prison after pleading guilty back in July to a charge of Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
WTRF
Caterpillar worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, company fined
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTRF) — Federal investigators executed a fine to Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial vehicles and equipment, after a worker was killed by falling into a vat of molten iron, according to CBS News. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to...
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
thecommunityword.com
The Watch: Social equity pot dispensaries under review; rail line gets funds; booths, ballots ready for big day
Cannabis, trains and upcoming budgets dominate government agendas this fall. On Aug. 23, councilors reviewed an ordinance about recreational cannabis businesses. Changes relate to social equity applicants, meaning those who have convictions for cannabis possession and are eligible for expungement. These individuals may apply for a dispensary license and are not restricted from being within 1,500 feet of another cannabis store. These businesses are not eligible for sale or transfer, which has been an issue in Illinois. Annual license renewal is required, as with non-social equity dispensaries. Currently, there is one social equity license pending in Peoria.
Comments / 2