Camp Hill, PA

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
Meet WGAL's 8 Who Care Award winners

WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care award winners. These Susquehanna Valley residents are being recognized for their service to their communities. Watch the videos below for their stories. 1. Lee DeRemer. A York County man is motivating and inspiring young people by helping them overcome obstacles on the open...
Retired veterans receive homemade gifts in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months. Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Each quilt is personalized and includes...
Lebanon hosts homeless and hungry veteran campaign

In Lebanon County, Foreign Wars Post 23 hosted the 10th annual Homeless Veteran’s Awareness campaign this weekend. Participants — including veterans, family members, and friends — temporarily became homeless from yesterday morning until this afternoon. This was all to raise awareness and financial support for homeless veterans...
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
Milton Hershey students celebrate Thanksgiving

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal. Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.
Camp Hill Borough hosting safety education event

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough announced on Monday that it will be hosting its Law and Order, Safety First event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the borough office. The Camp Hill Borough Public Safety Committee, Camp Hill Police Department, Camp...
Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
Loose Cow Back Safe with Its Herd

(York, PA) -- York Police say a stray cow that had gotten loose is now back at home. The black and white heifer had been seen at an intersection in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township Sunday. Officials didn't elaborate on how the cow came to be loose in the residential neighborhood.
Catholic Harvest Food Pantry prepares to feed 1,500 families ahead of Thanksgiving

YORK, Pa. — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Catholic Harvest Food Pantry (CHFP) is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. The Labor Department released a report that showed a 12.4% rise in the cost of groceries in October. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.
Update: Cows returned safely

Update: all cows have been captured and returned to their herd. The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks Development in East Manchester Township. The cow was last seen...
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade

Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Franklin Township CERT team holds training event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
Milton Hershey welcomes back veteran graduates

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milton Hershey School welcomed back several graduates for a “Veterans Day Homecoming.”. The veterans shared their experiences, stories, and even military gear with students. “We have eight veterans and current military personnel talking to our kiddos,” said Dr. Jamie Noerpel. Students had...
