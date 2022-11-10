ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

Beaches: What’s closed? What’s open after Hurricane Nicole?

Hurricane Nicole left behind heavy erosion at several beaches in Indian River County – along with damage to beachfront properties – before tearing its way through central Florida last week. The Category one hurricane also brought winds and heavy storm surge that wrecked portions of boardwalks, shutting down access points to Vero’s most popular beaches.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Indian River Lagoon reopens boat ramp after Hurricane Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida, many are left to rebuild. The Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department worked diligently to rebuild the Wabasso Causeway Boat Ramp. After two days, it is finally reopened to the public at the Indian River Lagoon.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage

Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

