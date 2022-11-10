Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
Beaches: What’s closed? What’s open after Hurricane Nicole?
Hurricane Nicole left behind heavy erosion at several beaches in Indian River County – along with damage to beachfront properties – before tearing its way through central Florida last week. The Category one hurricane also brought winds and heavy storm surge that wrecked portions of boardwalks, shutting down access points to Vero’s most popular beaches.
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
cw34.com
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
WESH
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
cbs12.com
Indian River Lagoon reopens boat ramp after Hurricane Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida, many are left to rebuild. The Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department worked diligently to rebuild the Wabasso Causeway Boat Ramp. After two days, it is finally reopened to the public at the Indian River Lagoon.
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Boardwalk in Vero Beach damaged after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
Nicole knocked out one side of a coastal road connecting to the Conn Beach Boardwalk after making landfall as a hurricane on the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning.
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Hurricane Nicole Possibly Unearths Native American Burial Site on Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole most likely unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek announced the news. Budensiek said beachgoers...
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage
Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
FHP: Two injured after dump truck overturns in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along A1A in Brevard County Monday afternoon. According to FHP, a dump truck was driving northbound on SR-A1A near Melbourne Beach when the driver of a Toyota RAV-4 pulled out of a parking lot hitting the front of the dump truck.
Comments / 0