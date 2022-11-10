Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
NJ residents captured the spectacular fall foliage
We're just about a week or so past peak and the colors of fall are quickly fading to grey in New Jersey. This year seemed to be one of the more colorful years of the past few. Leaf peepers all over the state got some pretty good shots of Mother Nature's display.
Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)
So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here
The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
Bear Encounters So High, New Jersey Bear Hunt Could Come Back
Bear sightings are up 238% and there are more bear and human encounters than ever. I know it was controversial when Gov. Phil Murphy ended the New Jersey bear hunt, but at the time we had to give black bears a chance to recover their population. Now, it's more than tripled.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
Bear hunting could return to New Jersey as encounters increase
According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the number of reported bear encounters has nearly doubled since last year.
All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
New Jersey, this night tubing spot rocks with music and LED light show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Dumping and illegal off-road driving, twin scourges of the Pinelands
Biologists in New Jersey have been charting the death spiral of the Pickering’s morning glory for decades. Found today only in about a dozen remote locations in the Pine Barrens, the early summer bloom, noted for its pure white, star-shaped clusters, is on a path to extinction. One day...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
How you can help unfortunate NJ residents this holiday season
This is the time of year when we start thinking about the people who are less fortunate. And New Jersey people are some of the most generous people in the country. Holiday charities bring out the best side of New Jerseyans. One of the most heartwarming gestures I have seen...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Shop
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Cape May County, you might just want to visit.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0