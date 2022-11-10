ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

New Jersey 101.5

Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)

So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here

The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
