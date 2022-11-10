By Governor Phil Scott At 4 am the day before every election, my team and I set out on a 14 County Tour, visiting all of Vermont’s 14 counties in one day. This 500+ mile tour has a way to put things into perspective. It reinforces how beautiful our state is and how much it has to offer. And it reminds us that the differences between counties and communities can be stark.

VERMONT STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO