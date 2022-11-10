Read full article on original website
Vermont's outdoor recreation leads economic recovery across all communities
VOBA Fourth Annual Meeting, full Board, Photo credit: Katie Palatucci(link is external) Vermont Business Magazine As Vermonters receive the first snowflakes of the season, new national and state data shows that Vermont continues to lead the nation in outdoor recreation as a key linchpin of the State’s economy. On...
Statewide General Election Canvass to be held Tuesday, November 15
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the Statewide Canvass of Vermont 2022 General Election results will be held on Tuesday, November 15 at the Secretary of State’s office, located in Montpelier at 128 State Street. The canvass will begin at 10am. What: Canvass of...
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
Governor Scott: Vermonters called for balance and we all need to listen
By Governor Phil Scott At 4 am the day before every election, my team and I set out on a 14 County Tour, visiting all of Vermont’s 14 counties in one day. This 500+ mile tour has a way to put things into perspective. It reinforces how beautiful our state is and how much it has to offer. And it reminds us that the differences between counties and communities can be stark.
Gasoline prices largely unchanged in last week
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon. The Vermont average is also $3.96, which is down 1 cent from last week.
New Tool for Tracking Local Food Prices!
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a new Local Food Pricing Dashboard. In conjunction with the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, the Agency has collected years of pricing data for vegetables, meat, and eggs at farmers markets across the state. This dashboard provides an interactive visual to see how prices have changed from 2019 to the present.
Vermont to get $4 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Vermont Business Magazine Attorney General Susanne Young today announced that Vermont will receive $4 million from a multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices related to Google Account settings. The settlement also requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices, including giving users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used.
