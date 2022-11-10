ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to vaccinate against the flu as the holiday season approaches, it announced in a release. According to a release from the department, the flu is spreading earlier than we’ve seen in recent years.“The single most effective way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine. Everyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “The holidays bring gatherings with family and friends and increase the likelihood of spreading the flu. Now is the time to get vaccinated.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO