Medford, OR

KTVL

Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
SHADY COVE, OR
KTVL

Student charged for bomb threat against high school

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon

The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone.​​ There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs

SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases

Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat

In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE

Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road

WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
WHITE CITY, OR
KDRV

I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT

A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

Firefighters at scene of structure fire in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Dispatch has confirmed fire personnel is at the scene of a structure fire in White City. Officials say calls first came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is located at 7975 11th Street, White City, OR 97503. This is a...
WHITE CITY, OR
KTVL

Construction worker speaks out after hit-and-run accident on I-5

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon construction worker who was sideswiped by a semi-truck while working on I-5 is speaking out, asking drivers to slow down and pay attention while they are behind the wheel. Douglas Noyes Jr. and his work crew were setting up a lane closure on...
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE

