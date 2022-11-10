Read full article on original website
KTVL
Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
KDRV
Medford Fire Department responds to structure fire, North Pacific Highway temporarily closed
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Import Parts Center. North Pacific Highway is currently closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. The Medford Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area. According to PulsePoint, reports of the fire came in...
KTVL
Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
KTVL
Student charged for bomb threat against high school
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
KTVL
Southern Oregon sees increase in RSV cases
Jackson County — Jackson County is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults that come into the emergency rooms. Governor Kate Brown used her executive authority to declare an emergency to bring in additional doctors and nurses to assist with the rise in RSV cases. As a way to combat the numbers, hospitals and urgent cares are recommending that patients get tested for RSV, Covid-19, and Influenza.
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
basinlife.com
Oregonians Urged to Contact 811 Before Digging In Your Yard or Property
Avista Utilities of Klamath Falls reminds you to Call 811-Before You Dig or begin an excavation project. They want to remind you that using this free service can save money and lives. “None of us have x-ray vision to see underground utilities before breaking ground, and we know there are...
Community still looking for answers in violent 2011 murder of David Grubbs on Ashland, Oregon bike path
23-year-old David Grubbs was brutally murdered on his way home from work at the local Shop’n Kart in Ashland, Oregon on November 19, 2011. Tighe O’Meara, one of the responding officers, is now the chief of police for the Ashland Police Department. “Pretty much all of my 2012...
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
kqennewsradio.com
OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE
Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KTVL
Three people taken to the hospital after three cars crash on Williams Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Three people have been taken to the hospital after three cars crashed on Jaynes Road and Williams Highway Sunday evening. Rural Metro Fire said the east side of Jaynes Drive is closed while emergency crews work to clean up the scene. The agency asks drivers to...
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
KDRV
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT
A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
KTVL
Firefighters at scene of structure fire in White City
WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Dispatch has confirmed fire personnel is at the scene of a structure fire in White City. Officials say calls first came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is located at 7975 11th Street, White City, OR 97503. This is a...
KTVL
Construction worker speaks out after hit-and-run accident on I-5
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon construction worker who was sideswiped by a semi-truck while working on I-5 is speaking out, asking drivers to slow down and pay attention while they are behind the wheel. Douglas Noyes Jr. and his work crew were setting up a lane closure on...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
