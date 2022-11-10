PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO