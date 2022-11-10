ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

CBS Philly

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

