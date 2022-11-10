Read full article on original website
#IMOMSOHARD | An Evening Out for MomsBrennon HightowerChicago, IL
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
bridgemi.com
Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers
Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
One area where GOP made gains
Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents
There’s no catch and no income requirements, just an initiative to keep residents of New Center, Highland Park, and Hamtramck wired
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Detroit News
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit police chief suspends 2 officers, 1 supervisor after deadly shooting
Detroit Police Chief James White said he is suspending two officers and one supervisor following a deadly officer-involved shooting last week. Another supervisor was placed on administrative duty.
Detroit News
Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues
The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
Fox17
Detroit activists rally for a mental health response team in light of 2 officer involved shootings in 1 month
DETROIT — Detroit activists gathered on Saturday to call for change after Detroit police shot and killed two people in the last month during mental health crisis calls. Thursday, Detroit police shot and killed a 27-year-old mother of two during a mental health crisis. On October 2, Detroit police...
City of Detroit building world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara
(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration, the City of Detroit is constructing the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.City officials say it will be the world's largest Kinara, reaching 30 feet tall. The structure will sit in the SW Garden of Campus Martius.The structure will be built thanks to a partnership between City Councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village and Downtown Detroit Partnership."Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work, and other principles," Benson said in a statement. "These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits...
