Detroit, MI

Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers

Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
The Detroit Free Press

One area where GOP made gains

Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit News

Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues

The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
CBS Detroit

City of Detroit building world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara

(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration, the City of Detroit is constructing the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.City officials say it will be the world's largest Kinara, reaching 30 feet tall. The structure will sit in the SW Garden of Campus Martius.The structure will be built thanks to a partnership between City Councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village and Downtown Detroit Partnership."Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work, and other principles," Benson said in a statement. "These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits...
