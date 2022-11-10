Read full article on original website
KVAL
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
KVAL
Ballots still being counted for Coos County Commissioner position 3 seat
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 continue to await the next ballot count update for the seat. On Monday, the results so far show Rod Taylor ahead of incumbent Melissa Cribbins by 160 votes. That was last updated on Thursday, November 10. Coos...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KVAL
Great American Smokeout in Douglas County aims to help tobacco users quit
ROSEBURG, Ore. — All Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to take an important step to quit tobacco this November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society, said organizers in a joint press release from Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua.
KVAL
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center waiving fees for cat adoption
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Are you are interested in adopting a cat?. Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12. This is because the shelter is full and running out of room, the organization said. Instead of a fee, they're accepting...
KVAL
Bandon Playhouse makes live return with "By The Sea Variety"
For one weekend only, theatergoers can get their fill of comedic melodrama all while enjoying coastal-themed music as "By The Sea Variety" opens in Bandon. The Sprague Community Theatre will open its doors for the Bandon Playhouse's first post-pandemic live production. Cast and crew eagerly prepare to welcome guests to...
