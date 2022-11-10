ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD

A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
