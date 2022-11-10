Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
News 12
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order. Moses McKenzie, principal at P.S. 20, and Roz Thompson, senior public affairs for AAA Northeast, spent years working on...
Somers teacher returns to classroom after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way
A Somers High School teacher is back in the classroom today as controversy still brews over her lesson on "white fragility."
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
News 12
North Rockland SD hopes to recoup $50,000 after it canceled guest speaker Angela Davis
The North Rockland School District could be out of a lot of money after canceling a guest speaker. North Rockland's superintendent of schools spoke with News 12 after we received several complaints and questions from people in the school community about Angela Davis being invited to speak off campus with students next month.
Rally held in support of Bronx restaurant that received racist letters
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the people turning out in support of 'Seafood Kingz.'
Police: 2 wanted for multiple violent burglaries in Queens
The NYPD is searching for two men linked to a string of robberies in Queens in the past few weeks.
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
cityandstateny.com
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD
A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rikers Corrections Officers charged with taking advantage of COVID to fake sick leave
Three corrections officers from Rikers Island could find themselves locked away for up to 10 years if they are convicted on charges that they faked their sick leave to defraud the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Steven Cange, a 49-year-old from Brooklyn, Eduardo Trinidad, a 42-year-old...
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
