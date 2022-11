The Beverly Hills Fire Department is investigating a fire on Nov. 12 that engulfed a series of carports at an apartment complex near Shirley Place and Olympic Boulevard. Eight individual carports and at least two vehicles were burned. BHFD officials did not have an estimated value of the property damage. A video posted to the Citizen App showed flames towering above the structure and grazing the adjacent apartment complex.

