Man faces nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a group of people in Jasper County on Wednesday, November 9. The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron Holder, 38, is accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and family with […]
breezynews.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Sheriff Billy Sollie
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After nearly 50 years in law enforcement Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I still truly love being part of the team that goes out and catches bad guys and girls,” Sollie explained. He’s been the Lauderdale County sheriff for...
WDAM-TV
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
Neshoba Democrat
Willis receives 15 years after plea deal
A Philadelphia doctor pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and six counts of simple assault on a police officer in a standoff last year during circuit court last week. The physician, Jeffrey Todd Willis, 61, 13850 Road 602, Carthage (in Neshoba County), was sentenced...
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
WTOK-TV
York man dies in wreck on interstate
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County. The 1-car wreck happened about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 163. The car rolled over and the person was ejected. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ormond of York,...
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The board of supervisors is happy the citizens came out and voted, but they are afraid about what’s next. New medical marijuana businesses are now able to build anywhere in the county limits because there are no zoning laws. Opening a dispensary or cultivation plant...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Albert R. Jarman
Funeral services for Mr. Albert R. Jarman will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Dan Lanier and Mr. Stanley Pritchett officiating. Interment will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 16, 2022 with Marine Corp Military Honors at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
City working with collapsed building owner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway. 23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Kenneth W. Kahle
Funeral Services for Mr. Ken Kahle will begin at 2:30 PM, Thursday November 17th, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Kahle, 76, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, November 13th,...
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
WTOK-TV
MSDH lifts Clarkco State Park boil-water notice
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has lifted the “Boil-Water Alert” for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park in Clarke County. The water system has been notified that the Boil Water Alert is released based on the Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revive Wellness Spa in Meridian opened its doors back in June but since then, the business has been booming with a one-of-a-kind wellness spa in the city. News 11 showed you the inside of the building when it was being developed. Now, we’re giving you an...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale Co. voters showed up to the polls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voter turnout in Lauderdale County exceeded expectations. So much so that some precincts ran out of ballots. Thirty-five percent of registered voters in the county showed up to the polls Tuesday. Some polling precincts had to resort to using express vote machines after they ran out of paper ballots.
WTOK-TV
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said Wednesday that Adam James, the suspect in a fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting, has been charged with murder. James turned himself in Tuesday night. MPD said bond has been denied and James is on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Coroner Clayton...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
