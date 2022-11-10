Read full article on original website
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
‘I felt betrayed’: Ronaldo aims broadside at Ten Hag and Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club. The Portugal forward said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford in an excerpt of a 90-minute interview released on the Piers Morgan Uncensored Twitter feed.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel
England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
BBC
How Premier League looks at World Cup break - and who could come back better
The Premier League takes an unprecedented six-week break in the middle of the season as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. With this weekend's action finished now, the Premier League does not return until 26 December. The World Cup starts on Sunday, 20 November with the final on...
Gary Lineker: ‘Southgate has earned the right to succeed or fail in Qatar’
“England can win it,” says Gary Lineker of this year’s World Cup. “We need luck, we need breaks, we need all our players to find their form but we’ve got a lot of exciting young players. I think we’ll be competitive and I think we’ll be competitive in every tournament we play now. In fact, I think we’re going to have fun with England for the next 10, 12 years.”
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
SB Nation
AC Milan to make €20m move for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech in January — report
With no club football for the next six weeks and only the World Cup to occupy our time, we can look forward to more than the usual amount of transfer rumors as we head into the January transfer window. In fact, here’s one already: AC Milan to act on their previously also reported interest in Hakim Ziyech.
BBC
Scotland U23 2-0 Panama U23: Abi Harrison & Jenna Clark secure victory in friendly
Scotland cruised to a comfortable under-23 friendly win over Panama to ease the pain of the first-team's recent Women's World Cup misery. Abi Harrison - one of five over-age players permitted in the starting line-up - swept home the opener in Spain. A Jenna Clark volley doubled the lead after...
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
SB Nation
Arsenal 2 - Wolves 0 match report: Captain Ødegaard
A second half brace from Martin Ødegaard was just what the doctor ordered for Arsenal to lift the club to a 2-0 win at Wolves and send the Gunners into the World Cup break five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. It was an impressive second 45 from Mikel Arteta’s squad after an opening stanza where Wolves’ defensive shape and discipline stymied the Arsenal attack, and everything looked just a bit off.
BBC
Mark Attanasio: Norwich City's new American director says Canaries 'just felt right'
New Norwich director Mark Attanasio's ultimate aim is to get more involved with the Canaries and help turn them into a "perennial Premier League club". The US businessman, who owns Major League Baseball side Milwaukee Brewers, made his first visit to Carrow Road as a director for Saturday's home Championship game with Middlesbrough.
BBC
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: 'Quick decision' needed on manager's future, says Miller
A decision on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future has to be quickly "one way or another", says former striker Kenny Miller. Pressure on the Dutchman increased after Saturday's draw with St Mirren, with Celtic extending their Scottish Premiership lead to nine points. Rangers next play against Hibernian on 15...
RFL launch investigation into alleged fight at England team hotel
The Rugby Football League have launched an investigation after allegations that at least one member of the England squad became involved in a fight at a hotel on Sunday
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings
Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
Ivan Toney double stuns Manchester City, two days after exclusion from England's World Cup squad
Brentford defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, ending City's run of 16 consecutive home victories with a breathtaking breakaway goal in the 98th minute that sealed victory.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
