ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco, TX

Blanco father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsr14_0j6VLtOs00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A Central Texas father and son entered guilty pleas for their parts in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both of Blanco, Texas, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice .

Grady Owens also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol grounds or building.

According to court documents, both illegally entered the Capitol grounds and were in the west lawn area around 2 p.m. As a group of officers walked through the crowd the Owens were in, Grady Owens struck an officer with a skateboard, according to the DOJ. A fight erupted between other crowd members and officers after that.

Around the same time, Jason Owens shoved an officer hard enough for the officer’s head to snap back. The Owens then made their way to the east side of the Capitol, joining a crowd that attempted to push their way into the East Rotunda Doors without success. Jason Owens again assaulted another officer near the doors by grabbing his baton and fighting over it, according to the DOJ.

Grady Owens also made several video recordings of his time in the Capitol and made statements such as, “We will not concede,” and “You can’t stop us.”

Jason Owens was arrested on April 16, 2021, in Austin and Grady Owens was arrested on April 1, 2021, in Winter Park, Florida.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24, 2023.

They face a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Grady Owens also faces a statutory maximum of six months in prison on the misdemeanor charge.

The charges also carry potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice

Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged for stabbing Bastrop Co. deputy multiple times at Austin H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times, including in the neck, at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police said on Nov. 12, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy