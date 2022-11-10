The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing at-risk adult Hussein Esmail. According to police, Esmail is a 64-year-old Indian man described as being 5’5” and 162 pounds, balding with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue Addidas jacket with white stripes on the front, and “France” on the back in white lettering, along with black pants, and gray and white sneakers.

