16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Chick-fil-A in Vine City
Atlanta police have arrested a 16-year-old after a deadly shooting Saturday night outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vi...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
16-year-old faces involuntary manslaughter charge after shooting outside Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday in connection to a shooting outside an Atlanta Chick-fil-A over the weekend, Atlanta Police said. APD said the 16-year-old came to its Public Safety Headquarters to speak with...
Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday. He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Attorney issue postpones trial for woman accused of shooting, killing man after hit-and-run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection in a high-profile murder case had to be postponed after the defendant said her attorney suffered a stroke. The judge seemed to question if that’s true. Hannah Payne is accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Herring in May 2019. Police said Payne...
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police have opened a homicide investigation after being flagged down Sunday afternoon while on a traffic stop in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
Roswell Police search for 64-year-old Marietta man who has been missing since Friday
The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing at-risk adult Hussein Esmail. According to police, Esmail is a 64-year-old Indian man described as being 5’5” and 162 pounds, balding with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue Addidas jacket with white stripes on the front, and “France” on the back in white lettering, along with black pants, and gray and white sneakers.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
Man shot while driving on Downtown Connector, police say
A man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound he’d received while driving on the Downtown Connector, according to Atlanta police.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
11Alive
