Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Roswell Police search for 64-year-old Marietta man who has been missing since Friday

The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing at-risk adult Hussein Esmail. According to police, Esmail is a 64-year-old Indian man described as being 5’5” and 162 pounds, balding with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue Addidas jacket with white stripes on the front, and “France” on the back in white lettering, along with black pants, and gray and white sneakers.
ROSWELL, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
