Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
The Citizen Online
Girlfriend who fired weapon at boyfriend charged with criminal trespass and assault
A Fayette County woman is facing charges for firing a gun at her boyfriend after he returned to the home to get his phone and kicked through a door following a dispute between the two. The woman — Theresa A. Ellis, 53, of north Fayette County — was charged with...
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Butts County SWAT standoff lasts 14 hours, barricaded suspect now in custody
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than 14 hours ended peacefully Monday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a Butts County home. The sheriff’s office said that the city of Jackson police responded Sunday night to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When...
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
16-year-old faces involuntary manslaughter charge after shooting outside Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday in connection to a shooting outside an Atlanta Chick-fil-A over the weekend, Atlanta Police said. APD said the 16-year-old came to its Public Safety Headquarters to speak with...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
Trial postponed again for woman accused of witnessing hit-and-run and then allegedly killing driver
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The woman who witnessed a hit-and-run and is accused of tracking down the driver -- allegedly killing him -- will have to wait a little longer for her trial to begin. Hannah Payne's trial was set to start Monday with jury selection, but it has...
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with 2 Georgia police officers injured
Two Jackson police officers were injured during an encounter with a man at a home in Butts County that led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, according to authorities.
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Chick-fil-A in Vine City
Atlanta police have arrested a 16-year-old after a deadly shooting Saturday night outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vi...
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
Metro police say fentanyl overdoses have taken a sharp rise over the last several months
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said...
Man arrested after threatening to kill woman in front of her kids in Clayton County, deputies say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill a woman in front of her children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Friday in the area of Tara Boulevard, where...
Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County church theft ring busted
There have been more arrests made in a Fayette County church scam that FOX 5 told you about in October. A total of seven people have now been arrested in the scam that netted more than 150-thousand dollars from 36 churches.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0