Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area
A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
KYTV
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)
Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Record
Lebanon man arrested
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street Wednesday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. For more on this story see the LCR.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Missouri emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
kjluradio.com
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
KYTV
Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
Sedalia Police Reports For November 10, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday afternoon, Officers responded to the 600 block of East 17th Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers met with all parties involved. The parties had settled down and separated. Investigation revealed that a fight broke out between families. Officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor. A 12 hour log was completed.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
