ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area

A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
POLK COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
POLK COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)

Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon man arrested

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street Wednesday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed

LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For November 10, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday afternoon, Officers responded to the 600 block of East 17th Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers met with all parties involved. The parties had settled down and separated. Investigation revealed that a fight broke out between families. Officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor. A 12 hour log was completed.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy