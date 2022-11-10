ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Mother charged after police say 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaucO_0j6VLMiF00

A woman is under arrest on suspicion of child endangerment after San Luis Obispo police say her three-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose.

On May 4, 2022, police say the boy was found unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of Mill St. He was taken to a local hospital but never regained consciousness and reportedly died that night.

"Tragically, fentanyl use is killing so many of our youth," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "Many are knowingly taking something not knowing it’s fentanyl. In this case we have the tragedy of a child, of a toddler touching drugs."

Police say toxicology results from an autopsy determined the child died from a fatal level of fentanyl in his system.

Investigators say the boy's mother, Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, was caring for him when he died, and they say she was responsible for allowing him access to the deadly drug.

The sergeant on the case says that tragedies like this take an emotional toll on first responders.

"They’re extremely difficult, they’re very hard to handle to work through the kind of emotions that attach themselves to those types of investigations," said Sgt. Caleb Kemp with SLO PD's Investigation Bureau.

Sgt. Kemp says that fentanyl overdoses are happening almost every day in the City of San Luis Obispo.

"We responded to Santa Rosa Park, somebody experiencing a fentanyl overdose," he said, adding that another call came in just 10 minutes later, and the victim was experiencing the same symptoms of a fentanyl overdose.

"We had the exact same experience—somebody that was turning blue, near death. We administered Narcan and were able to get them the help that they needed," said Kemp.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says that the growing problem of fentanyl is county, state, and countrywide.

Dow says that the DA's office is aggressively going after people who knowingly deal fentanyl-laced drugs.

"That dealer—if we can—we will charge them with murder," he said. "The message to anyone dealing hard drugs in our county is 'there will be no special deals for any drug dealers in San Luis Obispo County.'"

Niemann was arrested earlier this week in San Diego, where police say she was living as a transient.

She has since been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of child endangerment with great bodily injury, an enhancement for causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony, and charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. Her bail is set at $505,000.

Comments / 3

Abel Santos
4d ago

Whatda hell is going on these days in the world I. Feel sad for this kids that don’t have a clue it’s not there fault and going through something like this we gotta get up and start fighting for these kids n be a n b a hero

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman arrested after multi-county police chase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Woman arrested after armed standoff, pursuit

(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police) A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon. Kern County Sheriff's records show...
TAFT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Officers raid Grover Beach homeless camp, arrest four

Officers from several law enforcement agencies conducted a foot patrol of an area of homeless encampments in Grover Beach Thursday morning, resulting in four arrests. In response to recent reports of criminal activity, Grover Beach police, Pismo Beach police, state parks officers and SLO County probation officers conducted a foot patrol of homeless encampments along El Camino Real. Officers contacted 35 individuals, four of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants and other crimes, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach

A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Victim stabbed during apparent road rage incident in Atascadero

A man allegedly stabbed another man near Jamba Juice in downtown Atascadero on Monday evening during an alleged road rage incident. Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a man had stabbed a victim near the corner of El Camino Real and Highway 41. Officers arrived at the scene, but the suspect had fled.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Sheriff’s Investigating Arroyo Grande Shooting

ARROYO GRANDE — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Friday, Nov. 4 on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande. A reported road rage incident between two vehicles resulted in a man being shot and then transported to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital where he later died.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy