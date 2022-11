NORMAN — Oklahoma fans don’t want to hear about their team going to a minor bowl game. But going to a bowl — any bowl — beats not going to one. That’s where Oklahoma finds itself 10 games into the 2022 season: mired in the muck of a 5-5 season, with big games left against Oklahoma State this wee and Texas Tech next week. Win one, and the Sooners become bowl eligible with six wins. Win them both, and a 7-5 season — with the prospect of an 8-win season with a victory in the bowl game — is possible.

NORMAN, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO