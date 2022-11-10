The Browns have reportedly established a gameplan for Deshaun Watson entering practice this week as the quarterback prepares to make his return from suspension. Watson, 27, is set to take first-team reps with the Browns offense upon his return to practice on Wednesday, a league source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Cleveland has determined the exact number of reps Watson will receive, per Breer, but his participation will not interfere with current starter Jacoby Brissett, who the team will continue to prioritize in preparation for Week 11.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO