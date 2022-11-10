Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deshaun Watson Getting First-String Reps With Browns Offense, per Source
The Browns have reportedly established a gameplan for Deshaun Watson entering practice this week as the quarterback prepares to make his return from suspension. Watson, 27, is set to take first-team reps with the Browns offense upon his return to practice on Wednesday, a league source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Cleveland has determined the exact number of reps Watson will receive, per Breer, but his participation will not interfere with current starter Jacoby Brissett, who the team will continue to prioritize in preparation for Week 11.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Cowboys Still a ‘Playoff Lock’ After Loss to Packers?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But the loss isn't the end of the season, and fans remain optimistic about the playoffs. The NFL season is only halfway done, and Dallas sits at 6-3 and is about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Shocking Eagles at Halftime in Offensive Shootout
The Washington Commanders will hit the locker rooms leading 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles after an action-packed first 30 minutes of Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. The contest started in auspicious fashion for the Commanders, as a penalty on the opening kickoff buried them deep in their own...
NFL Week 10 drip check: Deebo Samuel shines; Birthday boy DeVonta Smith looks sharp | Opinion
The best game day outfits for NFL Week 10 from around the league and a look at the split jersey trend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Royals Announce 2022 Team Award Winners
The Kansas City Royals fell short of their expectations as a team in 2022, but some of their individual players went above and beyond all year long. For their efforts this past season, the club has recognized infielder Bobby Witt Jr., pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Salvador Perez as 2022 team award winners. Awards were voted on by the Kansas City Chapter of the BBWAA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans
The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From George B.) Concerning the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: LA Has a Big Decision to Make On Cody Bellinger This Week
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger made his mark on the scene back in 2017. He debuted in April of that year, and from the first game, there was never a doubt he’d remain on the major league roster. Bellinger won NL Rookie of the Year and NL MVP in 2019....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again
Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Second-half run propels No. 23 Texas Tech past Louisiana Tech
Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon scored 15 points apiece to help No. 23 Texas Tech defeat Louisiana Tech 64-55 on
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
