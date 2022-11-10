Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
NFL Week 10 drip check: Deebo Samuel shines; Birthday boy DeVonta Smith looks sharp | Opinion
The best game day outfits for NFL Week 10 from around the league and a look at the split jersey trend.
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Dodgers News: LA Has a Big Decision to Make On Cody Bellinger This Week
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger made his mark on the scene back in 2017. He debuted in April of that year, and from the first game, there was never a doubt he’d remain on the major league roster. Bellinger won NL Rookie of the Year and NL MVP in 2019....
Dan Lanning offers cryptic injury update for QB Bo Nix, multiple starting offensive linemen
The potential high ceiling for the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season was temporarily thrown into question on Saturday night when quarterback Bo Nix went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies. Nix was forced to sit out a drive while getting checked out by trainers in the medical tent, but he later went back into the game on the final drive of the game for the Ducks, though it was a little too late to secure the comeback victory. Nix did not meet with media members after the game, so it...
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From George B.) Concerning the...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
