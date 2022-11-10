ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk floats bankruptcy as a possibility, demands 'hardcore' culture in first meeting with Twitter employees

By Grace Kay, Kali Hays
 4 days ago
In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter is reflected in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022. Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency via Getty
  • Elon Musk brought up bankruptcy as a possibility in a meeting with Twitter staff, people present said.
  • The billionaire had just warned in an early morning email the "economic picture ahead is dire."
  • At the meeting, Musk said Twitter staff will be expected to "perform hardcore."

Elon Musk said in his first meeting with Twitter staff since buying the company that "bankruptcy isn't out of the question," sources who attended the event told Insider.

The billionaire on Thursday gathered employees for an impromptu all-hands meeting at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, giving workers about an hour's notice. It took place after Musk earlier that morning sent Twitter staff an email, his first company-wide communication since he took over almost two weeks ago. In that note, he ended remote work and warned employees that the "economic picture ahead is dire."

Most of the questions during the meeting related to his email and the recent string of resignations of company leaders in the wake of last week's mass layoff, including those heading up internal systems security, privacy and compliance. Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of trust and safety, departed on Thursday.

One employee asked why Musk ended working from home, and the billionaire looked "visibly annoyed," and "just shut her down" saying that's the way the company will operate going forward, according to a person at the meeting.

Another employee asked Musk how he plans to deal with attrition at Twitter.

"I don't know how to answer that, but I can tell you it's about being hardcore," Musk said, according to a person who witnessed the meeting. "A small amount of exceptional people who are highly motivated can do better than a smaller group of high achievers with moderate motivations. If you can't perform hardcore, then Twitter is not for you."

Musk floated the idea of bankruptcy after being asked by another employee what would happen if his plans to grow company revenue, right now based largely on building out a subscription business, didn't pan out. One person who witnessed the meeting said people "weren't expecting that."

Bankruptcy is typically seen as a last ditch effort by companies, but it could be beneficial to Twitter since Musk loaded it with debt to fund his $44 billion leveraged buyout. Twitter now has more than $10 billion in debt. The interest payments on that may be so high that the company may struggle to meet those obligations, especially if advertisers are pulling back during a weak economy. Even before the deal, Twitter struggled to make a profit.

A bankruptcy would give Musk the chance to cut that debt load, and lower interest payments. The punishment for such a move would be that Twitter's lenders and bondholder would likely take a large stake in the company, in return for giving up their right to be paid the interest and principal they are owed. The result would, in theory, mean that Musk and other investors in his deal would own a lot less of Twitter, but he could still maintain control.

The CEO hasn't shied away from the idea of bankruptcy in the past. In June, Musk said he was worried about keeping Tesla out of bankruptcy amid supply-chain issues.

Are you a Twitter employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Comments / 123

Bill Schroeder
3d ago

This is either why the former owners were so resistant to sharing the real records before the sale or is showing there was a scorched earth campaign to destroy the company from within, before Musk could make his planned changes.

Reply(4)
11
Troi Andreola
3d ago

Twitter employees are like the abusive lover in a domestic violence relationship: they will destroy you rather than let.someone else have you.

Reply
5
Tony Tollison
3d ago

Rich smart guy with the emotional growth of a 10 year old finds out he isn't qualified to run anything other than his mouth.

Reply(30)
13
Related
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Business Insider

