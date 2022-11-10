Read full article on original website
Patricia Buck
3d ago
why wait 2 years before saying anything. looks suspicious to me. no DNA evidence.
'He Did Not Stop': Actress Jordan Ladd Recalls Pal's Painful Tale Of Danny Masterson's Alleged Assault
Jordan Ladd testified against Danny Masterson in trial on Thursday, revealing her friend — only known as Jane Doe 2 — confided in the actress about her alleged 2003 attack, in which she accused That 70s Show star of brutally raping her in his shower and again in his bedroom, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ladd, who starred alongside one of Masterson's accusers, testified that Jane Doe 2 "revealed to me that she had experienced something that I recognized as date rape." She said her pal was "physically shaking" when she recalled the alleged attack."She appeared shaken and she was physically shaking....
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All
Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony of the former prominent Scientologist was severely limited yesterday by Judge Olmedo. Not allowed to speak on potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That ‘70s Show actor in 2003, Presley’s stint on the...
The rockstar husband of one of Danny Masterson's accusers said that his family is still being stalked by the Church of Scientology to this day
When The Mars Volta singer Cedric Zavala left the stand Friday, actor Danny Masterson glared as he left the courtroom.
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend
Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
Who Are Danny Masterson's Siblings? The Disgraced Actor Comes From a Family of Talent
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. All eyes are on actor Danny Masterson, who is currently standing trial for allegedly raping three women. The victims, whose names are currently not being released to the general public, are said to be testifying at the trial which kicked off in October 2022. And since the #MeToo movement is alive and well, social media users and advocates are interested to see how things will pan out.
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering
In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
The daughter of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims says she hasn't been able to sleep since the Netflix show came out: 'I don't deserve this. None of the victims deserve it.'
"I see Jeffrey Dahmer in my sleep," Tatiana Banks, the daughter of Errol Lindsey, told Insider. Her aunt Rita Isbell is depicted in the Netflix show.
Ed O’Neill Claims He Was Followed by a Private Investigator When He Refused to Re-Sign for More Seasons of ‘Married…With Children’
Ed O'Neill is best known for his work in 'Married...With Children' and 'Modern Family.' When he went back to negotiate his 'Married...With Children' contract, the network hired a private investigator.
