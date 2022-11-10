ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in SC

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dennis Bright
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oruo_0j6VKjdn00

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.

The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was last seen on July 25 at the Holiday Inn Express near Interstate 95 in Latta, AIG investigator Harold Schmidle said Thursday in a news release.

According to the website supercars.net, Touring of Milan built only seven of the Lungo Spyder models, delivering the first one in May 1938.

When the car was last seen, it was being transported in a white 2009 Haulmark trailer pulled by a white 2002 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck, according to a flyer from AIG. The truck had Illinois license plate number 344949. The trailer also had Illinois plates with the number 10451OTE.

Items from the car were found in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to the flyer.

South Carolina’s Dillon County Sheriff’s Office detective Sara Albarri told Nexstar’s WBTW on Thursday that there have been a string of similar trailer thefts in Dillon and possibly Florence counties. Those thefts included go-karts and other smaller vehicles.

Albarri said investigators think the Alfa Romeo might still be in North Carolina and that whoever took it might not have known exactly what they were stealing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albarri at 843-774-1432.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

20-year-old woman, baby die in Marlboro County crash: Coroner

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 20-year-old woman and her baby died following a crash last Wednesday on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. Brown said Curniyal Jackson passed away last Friday. He added she was pregnant at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area. No other details were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
WBTW News13

Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy