Dickson County, TN

Purple Heart recipient gifted new custom home

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
In 2006, U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Anderson was serving a second tour in Iraq when he was injured by an improvised explosive device, leading him to lose both legs and his left hand. Such injuries also left him with daily mobility challenges.

Now, in addition to his Purple Heart, Anderson has been given a brand-new home built just for him.

Wednesday, a crowd gathered in Dickson County for the dedication of this home, built through the Gary Sinise Foundation's RISE Program. RISE stands for Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment.

This new home will help him overcome the daily mobility challenges he faces and help him become more independent.

"I still can't believe it's mine — that this is my house. That still hasn't sunk in yet. But to get to live here is incredible, and it's going to make life a lot easier," Anderson said.

This home was custom designed for Anderson's specific injuries. He can access all parts of it — something he hasn't been able to do since his injury.

Equipped with smart home technology and an open floor plan, Anderson will be able to live more independently and comfortably with his family.

Construction of the home was made possible through donations from the public, national partners, and sub-contractors.

Anderson is also a spokesperson for Quantum Rehab and USA Cares.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

