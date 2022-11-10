Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
(WXIN) — Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way). If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer.
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
If You Love Asian Snacks, We Want To Know Which You'd Recommend And Where You Normally Find Them
God only knows how many shrimp chips I've eaten in life.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Comments / 0