Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Medical Moment: Daylight saving and bone health
(WNDU) - Once again, we have turned our clocks back for daylight saving time. And while most of us get some extra sleep, there could be negative consequences on our bones!. The switch from daylight saving time to standard time doesn’t just mean an extra hour of sleep. “What...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Prescriptions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Being faced with a multiple choice quiz may cause you to feel like you are back in school, or, back in the voting booth. But fear not this quiz our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser gave us on 16 News Now Saturday morning tested our knowledge on prescription medications, and how to use them correctly.
Comments / 0