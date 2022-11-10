Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/11/22–11/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police looking for information on suspect in string of burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage. The garage is located at 2310 House Ave., and as of today, Nov. 14, there have been six burglary reports....
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have low windchill values to start the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city is set to have a few cold, windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 14, will have patchy fog before 10 a.m., with the remainder of the day set to be sunny with a high of 31. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values between zero and 10. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 14 and a chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearence:. Issac Michael Romero, 32 –...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
capcity.news
Laramie County’s average gas price down 3 cents as national decline starts again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite a week’s interruption, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has begun falling again. The price fell 2.6 cents from a week ago, a decline that Laramie County’s average topped with a 3-cent drop. The decline left the national average...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
capcity.news
Obituaries: McNair; Kean; Algermissen; Chaffin; Miller; Kranse
Shaun Robert McNair: June 4, 2002 – November 2, 2022. Airman First Class Shaun Robert McNair, 20, of Cheyenne and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022. A1C McNair was a Water and Fuels Maintenance Systems Apprentice at the 27th Special Operations Civil...
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Crash in Greeley leaves pedestrian dead at the scene
A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck on Friday afternoon in Greeley.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
shortgo.co
Assistance Identifying Larceny Suspects – Silent Witness
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/11/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St., will be hosting Carlos Barata tonight, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Laramie County Library will be having its Kindermusik class from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
