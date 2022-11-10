Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Mosley defeats Gagne following recount
CONCORD, N.H. – Following a recount, Democrat Maxine Mosley has now defeated Republican Larry Gagne in the Hillsborough 16 House District, consisting of Manchester’s Ward 6, by a final total of 1799 to 1798. Heading into Monday, Mosley trailed Gagne, 1799 to 1820. On Monday evening, Mosley said...
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
WMUR.com
Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday
KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
WMUR.com
Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
mynbc5.com
VIDEO: Man steals Amazon truck, leading police on chase, authorities say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing charges after police said he stole an Amazon truck and led them on a chase through a few New Hampshire towns just before 3 p.m. Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon truck making...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
An Out Trans Man Was Just Elected to a State Legislature for the First Time Ever
James Roesener has become the first out trans man ever to be elected to a state legislature in the United States, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which funds and promotes openly LGBTQ candidates. Roesener, a 26-year-old Democrat, won New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Ward 8. According to his...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
New England is home to 5 of the 20 best ski resorts in North America
WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New England is home to five of the 20 best ski resorts in all of North America, according to a new ranking. Conde Nast Traveler recently published “The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. and Canada: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards” and the snow-covered peaks of northern New England were well represented.
WMUR.com
Small plane crashes in shopping center parking lot near Laconia Municipal Airport
GILFORD, N.H. — A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Man Thanks Emergency Responders He Says Saved His Life
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire man was reunited with the 9-1-1 dispatcher and first responders who he says saved his life after surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in September on Thursday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications held a...
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted
RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
mynbc5.com
Veteran from Vermont raises awareness about burn pits following battle with cancer
RUPERT, Vt. — "I think it's like being on a ticking time bomb," said 69-year-old Danny Pinsonault when asked about his brain cancer diagnosis. Pinsonault served in the U.S. military as a master sergeant in Kuwait from 2002 to 2003. A 30-year Army Reserve veteran, he served in active duty in Kuwait during that period.
WCAX
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
Brattleboro Union High School fires principal without explanation
Windham Southeast School District leaders dismissed Steve Perrin seven months after placing him on paid leave from his $120,000-a-year position. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro Union High School fires principal without explanation.
WMUR.com
Sign outside Westmoreland church spray-painted with racist, homophobic markings
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A sign displaying a rainbow flag outside a church was spray-painted racist and homophobic markings, according to police. New Hampshire State Police said on Wednesday morning, a trooper responded to the Westmoreland United Church for an incident involving property damage that occurred overnight. Homophobic and racist...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for truck that caused a two-vehicle crash on I-89 in Royalton
ROYALTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Royalton yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 11:15 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the crash was caused by a black pickup truck pulling into a U-turn. Anyone with information that could help police...
Comments / 3