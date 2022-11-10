ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Mosley defeats Gagne following recount

CONCORD, N.H. – Following a recount, Democrat Maxine Mosley has now defeated Republican Larry Gagne in the Hillsborough 16 House District, consisting of Manchester’s Ward 6, by a final total of 1799 to 1798. Heading into Monday, Mosley trailed Gagne, 1799 to 1820. On Monday evening, Mosley said...
CONCORD, NH
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT

Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
BRADFORD, VT
Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday

KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
KEENE, NH
Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
CONCORD, NH
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?

Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
New Hampshire Man Thanks Emergency Responders He Says Saved His Life

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire man was reunited with the 9-1-1 dispatcher and first responders who he says saved his life after surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in September on Thursday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications held a...
WINDHAM, NH
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted

RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
RUTLAND, VT
NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWPORT, NH

