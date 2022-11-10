ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde Hits the Gym in Leggings & Sharp Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde brought sharp style to the gym for a workout on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Wilde wore a tonal workout ensemble. The Independent Spirit Award -winning star donned a white hoodie for the occasion, color-blocked in blue, red and pink stripes with a pink drawstring closure. Stretchy black leggings provided an equally sporty complement, ideal for exercise and day-long movement. Finishing Wilde’s gym attire were ombre brown and black sunglasses, as well as small drop earrings and a yellow tote bag.

When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a set of Adidas sneakers. Her $150 Ultraboost style featured monochrome black Primeknit uppers, complete with a lace-up silhouette. Molded heel counters and rubber soles finished the set, providing an added sporty finish to Wilde’s ensemble when worn with her coordinating leggings.

Where shoes are concerned, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

