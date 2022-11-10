Read full article on original website
Musk Floats Paid Twitter Verification, Fires Board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. Twitter’s new owner fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Musk Threatens to Boot Twitter Account Impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
Poor, Less White US Neighborhoods Get Worst Internet Deals
A couple of years into the pandemic, Shirley Neville had finally had enough of her shoddy internet service. “It was just a headache,” said Neville, who lives in a middle-class neighborhood in New Orleans whose residents are almost all Black or Latino. “When I was getting ready to use my tablet for a meeting, it was cutting off and not coming on.”
Sam Bankman-Fried wishes 'we'd bitten off a lot less' after distressed crypto exchange FTX imploded: NYT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told the New York Times he had his fingers in too many pies. Seemingly apologetic, he said he was doing too many things and didn't catch signs of troubles at FTX. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after it was caught in a week-long liquidity crisis.
PRESS ROOM: Nielsen Study Shows Media Industry and Marketers Often Miss the Mark in Connecting With Black Consumers
NEW YORK — Nielsen’s latest Diverse Intelligence Series report, “Amplifying Black voices in media: Creating informed, thoughtful and authentic experiences,” explores why 2022 saw a 10-percentage point decline in Black viewers who are more likely to buy from brands that advertise in inclusive content compared to 2021.
Ye Kicked out of Skechers’ Headquarters in California
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist following his antisemitic remarks. The Grammy winner, who legally changed...
Adidas Ends Partnership With Ye Over Antisemitic Remarks
NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas ended a partnership that helped make the artist formerly known as Kanye West a billionaire and lent the German sportswear an edgy appeal, but ultimately couldn’t survive a mounting outcry over the rapper’s offensive and antisimetic remarks. The split will leave Adidas...
The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried fired for 'inappropriate behavior' amid groping allegations by singer
Brandon Fried, The Neighbourhood drummer, was fired from the band for allegedly groping María Zardoya at a bar. Zardoya shared the claims on social media.
