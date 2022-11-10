ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leake County, MS

WAPT

Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Minor Crash, Shots Fired, and Racing Reported in Leake

1:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 in front of Sonic. No injuries were reported. 1:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting that shots were fired on Pepper Ridge Rd near the Lena area. Deputies investigated but found nothing suspicious.
WJTV 12

Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
breezynews.com

Saturday – Shots Fired At Hugh Ellard Park

7:25 pm – Officials responded to shots fired at Hugh Ellard Park. No reports of any injuries at the time. 8:44 pm – An officer was requested to Wendy’s for a dispute between two individuals.
WJTV 12

Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

JPD arrests suspect after stealing, crashing one of their vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police Department (JPD) are investigating after a suspect steals one of their vehicles and crashes it. It happened Thursday, November 10, 2022, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue. Officers chased the suspect and made an arrest on the scene after the crash. No injuries were reported. Capitol Police were also on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage

A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
CARTHAGE, MS
breezynews.com

Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information

On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
WLBT

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

City of Carthage Lighting of The Park and Downtown

The Lighting of Trustmark Park and Downtown will be Monday, November 28th. Festivities will begin at 5 pm with live local performances, food trucks, train rides, and games. There will be a special appearance from The Grinch. The reading of the Christmas Tree Story will be at 6:30 pm, and...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
CARTHAGE, MS

