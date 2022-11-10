Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
kicks96news.com
Minor Crash, Shots Fired, and Racing Reported in Leake
1:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 in front of Sonic. No injuries were reported. 1:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting that shots were fired on Pepper Ridge Rd near the Lena area. Deputies investigated but found nothing suspicious.
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
breezynews.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
breezynews.com
Saturday – Shots Fired At Hugh Ellard Park
7:25 pm – Officials responded to shots fired at Hugh Ellard Park. No reports of any injuries at the time. 8:44 pm – An officer was requested to Wendy’s for a dispute between two individuals.
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
WLBT
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
kicks96news.com
Today in Carthage – Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest
The Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest will be tonight at the Carthage Coliseum. There will be a wild game buffet. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish. Admission (includes a stew supper) is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children under 5 years...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
JPD arrests suspect after stealing, crashing one of their vehicles
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police Department (JPD) are investigating after a suspect steals one of their vehicles and crashes it. It happened Thursday, November 10, 2022, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue. Officers chased the suspect and made an arrest on the scene after the crash. No injuries were reported. Capitol Police were also on […]
WDAM-TV
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Jasper County was arrested in connection to a shooting incident Wednesday morning. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m., east of the Louin area. Aaron A. Holder, 38, is accused of shooting a high-powered rifle at...
WLBT
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Today – Kosciusko Police Seeking Information
On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
WLBT
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
kicks96news.com
City of Carthage Lighting of The Park and Downtown
The Lighting of Trustmark Park and Downtown will be Monday, November 28th. Festivities will begin at 5 pm with live local performances, food trucks, train rides, and games. There will be a special appearance from The Grinch. The reading of the Christmas Tree Story will be at 6:30 pm, and...
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
Comments / 1