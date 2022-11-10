Class D Section Final Preview: #8 Delhi vs #1 Tioga

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the Class D section final game, the #8 team in New York, Delhi, will square off with the #1 team in New York, Tioga.

When these teams met earlier in the season, Tioga won the game 28-21 at home.

This time around, it will be at a neutral site, played at Johnson City High School.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Friday.

