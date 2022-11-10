ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, NY

Class D Section Final Preview: #8 Delhi vs #1 Tioga

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDYJS_0j6VJVCI00

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the Class D section final game, the #8 team in New York, Delhi, will square off with the #1 team in New York, Tioga.

When these teams met earlier in the season, Tioga won the game 28-21 at home.

This time around, it will be at a neutral site, played at Johnson City High School.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goredfoxes.com

Men’s Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game to Binghamton

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist men's basketball team fell to Binghamton 78-75 on Saturday night at McCann Arena. The Red Foxes move to 1-1 on the season, while Binghamton is now 2-0. Summary. Neither team led by more than three in the first 14 minutes. Binghamton took a 37-30...
VESTAL, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy