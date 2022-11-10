Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, AZ - Help the Gilbert Police Department spread some holiday joy this year by supporting the annual Blue Line of Love Holiday Drive!

Donations will be collected beginning November 16 through December 12 for Gilbert families in need.

Items being collected include:

Gift cards to any retail, restaurant, or grocery store

New and unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 13-17

Personal hygiene products (Laundry detergent, soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes)

New gift wrapping supplies (Gift bows, wrapping paper, and tape)

Donation drop-off sites:

Gilbert Police Department Central lobby: 75 E Civic Center Drive (Address is also available for shipped donations)

Gift cards must be dropped off at the red drive-up locked box located outside the Gilbert Police Department

Gilbert Police Department San Tan substation: 2332 E Queen Creek Road (Monday - Thursday 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM)

Big Frog T-Shirts & More: 2743 S Market Street