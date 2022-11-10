Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
4 confirmed cases of measles among children at Columbus-area child care facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio — City and county health officials are investigating a measles outbreak at a Columbus-area child care facility. According to a press release from Columbus Public Health, there are four confirmed cases in unvaccinated children with no travel history. Officials add the facility is cooperating, has notified parents...
Audiologist, ENT doctor break down advice for who should use an over the counter hearing aid
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 30 million Americans are suffering from some type of hearing loss, but only about one in five of them actually end up getting hearing aids. Now, there is a low cost, over the counter solution for them. The FDA has cleared over the counter hearing...
Columbus Zoo's siamang Olga humanely euthanized following declining health
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of 33-year-old siamang Olga. She passed away on Nov. 2 after the zoo said her health had significantly and rapidly declined. According to the zoo, Olga recently had a decreased appetite and activity levels. The Animal Health...
Major rise in foster teens; local groups on a holiday mission
GAHANNA, Ohio — With the rise of inflation and the cost of goods, many people are pinching for pennies this holiday season, but that doesn’t stop some from wanting to give back and help others in need. When it comes to holiday gift-buying, one group often gets left...
Big Walnut students, parents offer feedback on weapons policy change
SUNBURY, Ohio — Big Walnut Local School District is looking into policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings after a state law was passed in June. On Oct. 20, the board held the first reading of a policy that would allow teachers to carry weapons in school buildings after completing 24 hours of training along with eight hours of annual recertification each year.
Reynoldsburg parents share frustration to school leaders about busing issues
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Students in Reynoldsburg have had an up-and-down schedule with remote and in-person learning. School leaders said this is because of the ongoing struggles and a shortage of bus drivers. To listen, and come up with ways to fix the problem, the district has been holding community...
5 Franklin County Dollar Generals accused of overcharging customers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Five Dollar General stores in Franklin County failed two inspections of their price scanners, according to Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano. The price of some items would ring up more expensive at the register than what they were listed for. The failed inspection comes two...
ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
Report: Driver admits to drug, alcohol use before crashing into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report from the Columbus Division of Police revealed new information regarding a vehicle crashing into a Short North restaurant nearly two weeks ago that injured two people. The crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:30 p.m. at Galla Park Steak on North High Street near...
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Judge’s new ruling doesn’t stop Columbus from banning guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The green light is still glowing, according to City Attorney Zach Klein, as he continues to advise Columbus City Council to proceed with banning certain types of assault rifles, limit ammunition purchases and mandate gun safety locks despite a judge’s ruling Thursday. Franklin County Common...
Police invesigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside truck in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening. Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.
Columbus police begin rollout of new bodycams and dashcams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new body camera program through the Columbus Division of Police includes body-worn cameras that are activated automatically, cruiser cameras that quickly scan plates and video recall abilities that can go back as far as 24 hours. “We look forward to this process of rebuilding trust...
Columbus' proposed gun-control legislation put on hold by court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The green light is still glowing, according to City Attorney Zach Klein, as he continues to advise Columbus City Council to proceed with their proposed gun-control plan despite a judge’s ruling Thursday. The proposed legislation targets gun violence in the city and would prohibit the...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1