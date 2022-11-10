ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Big Walnut students, parents offer feedback on weapons policy change

SUNBURY, Ohio — Big Walnut Local School District is looking into policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings after a state law was passed in June. On Oct. 20, the board held the first reading of a policy that would allow teachers to carry weapons in school buildings after completing 24 hours of training along with eight hours of annual recertification each year.
SUNBURY, OH
10TV

ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Judge’s new ruling doesn’t stop Columbus from banning guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The green light is still glowing, according to City Attorney Zach Klein, as he continues to advise Columbus City Council to proceed with banning certain types of assault rifles, limit ammunition purchases and mandate gun safety locks despite a judge’s ruling Thursday. Franklin County Common...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus police begin rollout of new bodycams and dashcams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new body camera program through the Columbus Division of Police includes body-worn cameras that are activated automatically, cruiser cameras that quickly scan plates and video recall abilities that can go back as far as 24 hours. “We look forward to this process of rebuilding trust...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus' proposed gun-control legislation put on hold by court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The green light is still glowing, according to City Attorney Zach Klein, as he continues to advise Columbus City Council to proceed with their proposed gun-control plan despite a judge’s ruling Thursday. The proposed legislation targets gun violence in the city and would prohibit the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
10TV

Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
COLUMBUS, OH
